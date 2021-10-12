Former ‘Ex on the Beach’ Contestant Chris Pearson Dies After Stabbing

Chris Pearson, a contestant on the first season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, died on Sunday morning after being stabbed during a “verbal argument” in an apartment complex. He was 25.

The reality star was discovered at the 22100 block of Erwin Street in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning, Los Angeles Police Department told Deadline. He had suffered multiple stab wounds. The LAFD transported Pearson to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the LAFD, Pearson “became involved in a verbal argument with the suspect,” during which “the suspect produced a weapon and stabbed the victim.” The suspect, who was not described, fled to an unknown location.

Members of Pearson’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign on Monday to help raise money for his funeral expenses. “Unfortunately, Chris passed away early Sunday morning unexpectedly after a tragic encounter,” the post confirms.

“Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart,” the post continues. “He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy.”

“[He] was the most determined person there could ever be. He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only. His smile lit up an entire room. The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud.”

The official Twitter account for Ex on the Beach, the reality show Pearson appeared on in 2018, also sent its condolences. “We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson,” the tweet reads. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”