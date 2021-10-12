Syfy’s ‘Day of the Dead’ Honors George A. Romero’s Zombie World (VIDEO)

Braaains…were vital in Syfy’s thought-out modern remake, Day of the Dead, which blends zombie horror and social commentary, and is based on the 1985 film of the same name from zombie genre icon George A. Romero.

Die-hard fans of the original flick can expect to see familiar survivors, like McDermott (Mike Dopud), now a drunk detective in a small Pennsylvania town plagued with a mayoral election and fracking. “The invasion brings a disparate group together, forcing them to overcome their differences to survive,” notes executive producer Scott Thomas.

The townsfolk — including McDermott’s outcast son Cam (Keenan Tracey), funeral service worker Lauren Howell (Natalie Malaika), mayoral candidate Paula Bowman (Miranda Frigon), excited groom Jai Fisher (Dejan Loyola), and gruff construction boss Rhodes (Kevin O’Grady), just to name a few — will be toughing it out in the first 24 hours of the zombie apocalypse throughout the series’ 10 bloody episodes.

And the drama’s zombies are a major threat to the citizens of Mawinhaken, PA, despite being the classic slow-moving kind of flesh-eaters. A simple headshot certainly won’t take them down (the series implements a number of creative kills that will delight Romero fans). “Our zombies [are] difficult to kill,” confirms EP Jed Elinoff. “They’re like bears coming out of hibernation — a little sluggish, but very hungry.”

In the exclusive clip below, Cam and Lauren are killing time outside of the funeral home as the latest newly departed arrives for Lauren to prepare. “I do not know how you work with dead bodies,” exclaims Cam. Just wait til they have to slaughter ’em!

Check out TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the Day of the Dead premiere episode “The Thing in the Hole” below.

