Steve Wilkie/SYFY

Children shouldn’t play with dead things — or possessed ones! In this wickedly fun eight-episode extension to the Child’s Play horror film franchise, bullied gay teen Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) forges the scariest bond ever with a vintage Good Guy Doll he buys at a yard sale. Unaware that the toy carries the evil spirit of deceased serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), Jake soon realizes Chucky has big plans for those making life hell for him, his homophobic father (Devon Sawa), and several classmates.

“It’s super thrilling to have that much time to delve into characters and relationships,” says executive producer Don Mancini of the slasher-meets-soap tale, which he compares to HBO’s dramatic Big Little Lies. We’ll even get the origins of Ray. The series also features Child’s Play staples like Jennifer Tilly and Alex Vincent reprising their classic roles. Fitting, since Chucky is always threatening to be “friends till the end.” —Damian Holbrook

Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 12, 10/9c, Syfy/USA