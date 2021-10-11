Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is going to have her work cut out for her when it comes to the patient played by guest star Margaret Cho in the October 13 episode of the Disney+ series.

As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the next Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Frankie (Cho) is in the hospital because she needs a kidney transplant. “Did someone come in here last night and put deodorant on me?” Frankie asks Lahela. “Because I’m wearing some but I don’t remember putting any on.”

“I doubt it, that’s not really what we do here,” the doctor points out. “But I have some good news: I spoke with your sister Patty on the phone, and she’s here.”

All you need to hear are the first words exchanged between the sisters after Patty enters Frankie’s room. “After all these years, I see you’re still going to that dollar store hairdresser,” Frankie says. “Well, you should call her. She’d do wonders with the hair coming out of your nose,” Patty recommends.

Lahela interrupts with good news: Patty is a perfect match for Frankie. The only problem? “It’s only great news if I’m feeling generous,” Patty says. Lahela understandably is surprised: “You’re Frankie’s last option. This is life or death.”

Watch the clip above for more from the sisters. Will Patty give Frankie her kidney?

Elsewhere in this episode, “Career Babes,” Lahela tries to fit in by joining the high school dance team, and Kai’s (Matthew Sato) new passion worries his parents.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Wednesdays, Disney+