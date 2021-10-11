As is no surprise, Sunday Night Football on NBC dominated the ratings for October 10, taking home wins in both the key demo (with a 4.8 rating) and total viewers (16.46 million). But that is down from last week’s game (6.1 rating, 22.42 million viewers). So how did the rest of the primetime lineup stack up against that competition?

Since it followed a football game over on Fox, it’s no surprise that The Simpsons topped scripted programming on the night, with a 1.2 rating (up from last week’s 0.52). It was followed by The Equalizer premiere, The Great North, and Bob’s Burgers (all with a 0.7 rating) and the NCIS: Los Angeles premiere (0.6). It was The Equalizer that topped the night in viewers (outside of football), with 7.47 million tuning in. NCIS: LA followed with 5.93 million, then Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with 4.24 million.

SEAL Team returned for the first of four episodes airing on CBS (on a new night and at a new time) about even with last season’s finale (0.5 rating, 3.87 million viewers), as was the rest of the network’s primetime lineup on Sunday. SEAL Team also won its time slot (10/9c) opposite The Rookie. The ABC drama was steady in the demo with a 0.3 rating but down in viewers (2.60 million vs. 3.09).

The entire Fox Animation Domination lineup was up from last week, following football (which could change after adjustments are made), with The Simpsons and The Great North showing the biggest gains. Meanwhile, ABC’s game shows, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep, both were down a tenth in the key demo, but while the former lost a few viewers, the latter was steady.

And over on The CW, the updated version of Legends of the Hidden Temple debuted to a 0.1 rating and 280,000 viewers, while the second season of Killer Camp kicked off with a 0.0 rating and was watched by 170,000.