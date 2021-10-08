‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11B Gets Premiere Date, Plus Meet Pamela Milton (VIDEO)

The first third of The Walking Dead‘s 11th and final season ends on Sunday, October 10, and while there will be a wait to see what’s next, we at least now know when Part 2 will debut.

AMC has announced that the next eight episodes will premiere on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 9/8c. (New episodes will be available one week early on AMC+ (beginning Sunday, February 13.) The final eight episodes of the 24-episode final season will air later in 2022. AMC also released a new promo introducing Laila Robins as the Governor of the Commonwealth Pamela Milton.

“Just thinking about choices,” Daryl (Norman Reedus) admits in the video. “Do they even matter anymore?” As Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) puts it, “depends on who’s making the choice.” Watch it below for more.

In the Part 1 finale, “For Blood,” the Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd. Pope (Ritchie Coster) suspects Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is behind the attack, and Daryl must tread carefully. Meanwhile, in Alexandria, the survivors scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.

Then when The Walking Dead returns in February, it will see “many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria,” AMC teases. “For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

