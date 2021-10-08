There’s a Storm Coming to Alexandria in ‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Haven’t the people of Alexandria been through enough?!

The first half of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead first saw their home wrecked by the Whisperers. Next, a lack of food left everyone suffering from starvation. Now, a deadly storm is bearing down on the weary, exhausted community.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the October 10 midseason finale, “For Blood,” where we’ll see winds and lightning are threatening to tear Alexandria apart, so the survivors are doing the only thing they know how to do: They’re surviving.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) is putting together teams to head out and fix key pieces of Alexandria that are falling apart during the torrential downpour. Plus, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Carol (Melissa McBride) seem to still be friends, and — surprise! — Virgil (Kevin Carroll) is alive, but that doesn’t mean he’s back in feral-fighting shape.

Check out all the action in the clip above and tune in Sunday to see how things turn out.

The Walking Dead Season 11A Finale, Sunday, October 10, 9/8c, AMC