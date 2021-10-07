Steve Carell to Lead ‘The Patient’ Limited Series at FX

Steve Carell (The Office) has been cast as the lead of FX’s newly-ordered limited drama series The Patient from The Americans duo Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

The 10-episode half-hour series was announced by Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. Along with starring in the series, Carell will executive produce with Fields and Weisberg along with Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu on the project from FX Productions. Additional casting for the series has not been revealed at this time.

Described as a psychological thriller, The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself being held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request to curb his homicidal urges. But as the therapist unwinds the mind of this man at the same time he’s dealing with waves of his own repressed troubles, it creates a journey that’s just as treacherous as his captivity.

Carell will play Alexander Strauss, the psychiatrist who is being held captive. Having recently lost his wife, Alexander presents a sensitive exterior that masks the fact that he has yet to explore the depths of his own pain and loss.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Schrier. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer, and creative collaborator.”

Weisberg and Fields created The Americans for FX and helmed the series for its six-season run from 2013 to 2018. Currently, Carell stars in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Space Force. Stay tuned for updates on The Patient as the project continues to take shape at FX.