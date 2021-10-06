Tuesday TV Ratings: How Did ‘La Brea’ Do With Episode 2?

After La Brea‘s impressive start (as this fall’s top-rated series debut, so far), did it hold in its second week? And how many tuned in for that major exit from The Resident on October 5?

Though it won its time slot (9/8c) in the key demo among adults 18-49 (0.6 rating), La Brea was down a tenth from its premiere and lost viewers (4.89 million vs. 6.20). It was the third highest-rated show on the night, behind The Voice (0.8) and Bachelor in Paradise‘s finale (0.7).

The Voice was also the most-watched show on the night with 6.89 million viewers. Following the NBC singing competition were the three FBIs (all with a 0.5 rating): FBI with 6.39 million, International with 5.90, and Most Wanted with 5.47. The original series lost a few viewers, while the two spinoffs were steady with last week’s episodes.

As for The Resident, which said goodbye to Nic (Emily VanCamp) in a powerful hour, a few more tuned in (2.97 million vs. 2.86), and it was steady in the demo (0.4 rating).

Elsewhere on the night, Our Kind of People was steady (0.3 rating, 1.41 million viewers) in its third week. And New Amsterdam was down (0.3 rating vs. 0.4, 2.88 million viewers vs. 3.49) and hit series lows.

Over on the CW, as Supergirl nears its series finale, it ticked up with a 0.1 rating (from 0.07) and was even with last week in viewers.