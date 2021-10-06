If you love classic TV and Halloween, then you won’t want to miss MeTV’s annual “Scream with Me” event, and TV Insider is exclusively revealing the lineup.

For Halloween weekend (October 29-31), MeTV has packed its slate with spooky season-themed episodes of classic shows like Leave It to Beaver, The Addams Family, The Brady Bunch, and Monk. Anchoring these offerings, the Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci Fi Movie of the week will be the 1965 sci-fi cult film Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster, on Saturday, October 30 at 8/7c.

Read on for highlights of “Scream with Me,” plus watch a promo below. (All times are ET.)

Friday, October 29

6:30 a.m. My Three Sons “Ghost Next Door”: While out trick-or-treating, Chip and his friend think they saw a ghost with a candle walk into a vacant home.

7:00 a.m. Toon in With Me “Billoween”: MeTV’s weekday hosted morning show features original comedy sketches, special guests, interviews, games and more, all presented around many of the greatest classic cartoon shorts ever made. Join host Bill Leff and his sidekick Toony the Tuna as they share a collection of spooky-themed animation with favorites Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and more. Features shorts include:

Looney Tunes “Scaredy Cat” : From 1948, on a dark night, Porky Pig brings Sylvester to their new home, a Gothic mansion.

: From 1948, on a dark night, Porky Pig brings Sylvester to their new home, a Gothic mansion. Tom & Jerry “Flying Sorceress” : From 1956, Tom steals a witch’s flying broom so he can scare the wits out of Jerry.

: From 1956, Tom steals a witch’s flying broom so he can scare the wits out of Jerry. Popeye “Fright To The Finish” : From 1954, Bluto and Popeye are fighting for the attention of Olive Oyl. Since Oyl gets quite scared easily, Bluto gets the idea to scare Oyl out of her wits when Popeye and Oyl are by themselves. That way, he can trick Oyl into believing that it’s Popeye pulling off these tricks. When that works, Popeye gets his revenge on Bluto.

: From 1954, Bluto and Popeye are fighting for the attention of Olive Oyl. Since Oyl gets quite scared easily, Bluto gets the idea to scare Oyl out of her wits when Popeye and Oyl are by themselves. That way, he can trick Oyl into believing that it’s Popeye pulling off these tricks. When that works, Popeye gets his revenge on Bluto. Looney Tunes “A-Haunting We Will Go”: From 1966, it’s Halloween, and Daffy Duck’s nephew goes trick-or-treating as a witch, in the same outfit that Bugs Bunny wore in “Broom-Stick Bunny.” He soon visits Witch Hazel’s house. He runs home after being scared. At home, Daffy’s nephew tries to explain to his uncle that he saw a witch. Daffy gets angry at his cousin and explains to him that “there is no such thing as a witch,” and that “she’s just a poor old lady trying to get along.” He tells him that he’ll prove it by meeting Witch Hazel.

8:00 a.m. Leave It to Beaver “Beaver’s Long Night”: A late-night movie scares Beaver and Gilbert into believing gangsters are coming to get them.

8:30 a.m. Leave It to Beaver “Haunted House”: Beaver and Larry are terrified when they’re convinced that the Cooper house is haunted by a witch.

9:00 a.m. Perry Mason “Case of the Dodging Domino”: Perry takes the case of a two-bit songwriter who met a bad end on Halloween night.

12:00 p.m. The Waltons “The Changeling”: Strange happenings accompany Elizabeth turning 13.

6:00 p.m. The Addams Family “Halloween with The Addams Family”: The Addams family has prepared for an evening of fright for their favorite holiday.

6:30 p.m. Happy Days “Haunted”: Richie believes Ralph’s Halloween party is being haunted.

7:00 p.m. M*A*S*H “Trick or Treatment”: It’s Halloween at the 4077th, and the staff dons costumes and trade ghost stories.

8:00 p.m. The Andy Griffith Show “Haunted House”: Andy, Barney and Gomer explore a haunted house while looking for a lost baseball.

9:30 p.m. Green Acres “The Ballad of Molly Turgis”: The mere mention of a local legend’s name causes bad things to happen and all of Hooterville is feeling the effects.

Saturday, October 30

6:00 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies “Trick or Treat”: The homesick Clampetts decide to go door-to-door meeting their Beverly Hills neighbors, not knowing it’s Halloween.

6:30 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies “Ghost of Clampett Castle”: Mr. Drysdale dresses like a ghost, hoping to scare the Clampetts into returning to Beverly Hills.

5:00 p.m. The Rifleman “Hostages To Fortune”: At Halloween, rustlers take advantage of the seasonal disguises to raid a cattle ranch.

8:00 p.m. Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster: Join Svengoolie for some scary, campy fun as Martians kidnap Earth women while battling a malfunctioning android.

10:00 p.m. Star Trek “Catspaw”: Kirk and Spock investigate a landing party that has mysteriously disappeared.

Sunday, October 31

9:30 a.m.: Saved by the Bell “Mystery Weekend”: The gang wins a trip to a murder mystery weekend at a spooky mansion.

10:00 a.m. The Flintstones “Haunted House Is Not a Home”: Fred must spend the night in spooky mansion in order to inherit his rich uncle’s estate.

1:00 p.m. The Brady Bunch “The Great Earring Caper”: When Cindy loses Carol’s earrings before a costume party, it’s up to Detective Peter to save the day!

1:30 p.m. The Brady Bunch “Fright Night”: While Carol is busy with her sculpture, the kids set out to see who can scare the others the best.

2:00 p.m. Gilligan’s Island “Ghost-a-Go-Go”: The castaways turn the tables on an apparent ghost by dressing in sheets and roaming around the island in an attempt to scare the visitors off the island.

2:30 p.m. Gilligan’s Island “Up at Bat”: After a bat bites Gilligan in the neck in a cave, he is convinced that he will become a vampire and moves away to save his fellow castaways.

5:00 p.m. The Love Boat “Ship of Ghouls”: Captain Stubing and the crew welcome Vincent Price aboard for romance and scares.

9:00 p.m. Monk “Mr. Monk Goes Home Again”: Monk attempts to solve a Halloween murder while waiting for his long-lost father to return.

10:30 p.m. Carol Burnett “Guest Vincent Price”: Vincent Price joins Carol and the gang for some spooky fun.

11:00 p.m. The Dick Van Dyke Show “Ghost of a Chantz”: Rob, Laura, Buddy and Sally spend the night in a seemingly haunted cabin.

11:30 p.m. The Dick Van Dyke Show “UHNY UFTZ”: Did Rob see a UFO?