‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Trailer: Michelle Young Gets Off to a Rocky Start (VIDEO)

ABC gave the Bachelor Nation a new sneak peek at Season 18 of The Bachelorette during the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night, and it’s safe to say that drama abounds.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me,” says the season’s star Michelle Young, who became a fan-favorite on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. However, as can be seen in the trailer (watch below), trust is the big issue of the season.

“I can no longer trust you,” Young tells one of the men after one of the suitors is accused of being an actor who only came on the show to find fame. Elsewhere, co-host Tayshia Adams unveils some “alarming” news when it comes out that one of the contestants has been planning their every move.

And that’s not at all; there are accusations that one of the men knew Young before the show, leading to lots of finger-pointing and heated confrontations. One of the suitors even has his fancy leather jacket tossed into the swimming pool after a particularly feisty argument with a fellow contestant.

Young, a school teacher, was announced as the new Bachelorette in early 2021 at the same time as Katie Thurston, who led the most recent season. Young is only the third woman of color to land the lead role on the long-running ABC dating show, following Rachel Lindsay and Adams. This season also marks the first time a Black executive producer has helmed the series, with Jodi Baskerville serving as top producer.

Adams returns as host alongside fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. The pair took over as hosts following Chris Harrison‘s exit from the franchise earlier this year. It was recently announced that ex-NFL player and former Bachelor star Jesse Palmer will start hosting the show in early 2022 with Season 26 of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 8/7c ABC