‘The Righteous Gemstones’: HBO Unveils a Season 2 First Look & Teases Premiere

HBO is giving viewers their first look at the second season of its hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones.

Along with unveiling some new images featuring series stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman among others, HBO is also teasing when the show will make its return. Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones will officially debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max sometime this winter, which means it could arrive at the end of this year or early in 2022.

This next chapter includes nine episodes from creator, writer, executive producer, and star Danny McBride, who previously collaborated with HBO for Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down. Also returning alongside McBride, Goodman, Devine, Patterson, and Freeman are Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins, Skyler Gisondo, and Gregory Alan Williams.

Season 2 is also adding some new stars to the mix with recurring cast members Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, Jessica Lowe, and Eric Roberts. For those less familiar with the series, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.

The new season finds the blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. Joining McBride as executive producers are Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Watson serves as a co-executive producer with David Brightbill serving as producer. Consulting producers include Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

Stay tuned for an official premiere date, and catch up with The Righteous Gemstones by streaming Season 1 on HBO Max.

