David Tennant To Star In Russian Spy Poisoning Drama ‘Litvinenko’

David Tennant is set to play Alexander Litvinenko, the real-life former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, who was found dead from polonium poisoning in London in November 2006.

The four-part series, which is written by Lupin creator George Kay, follows one of the most dangerous and testing investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police. It will focus on the tireless work of the Scotland Yard officers who dedicated ten years of their lives in an effort to discover who was responsible for the poisoning.

Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) will portray Marina, Litvinenko’s fearless widow, who fought to persuade the British government to publicly name her husband’s killers and reveal the Russian State’s involvement in his murder.

Catastrophe‘s Mark Bonnar will also star as officer Clive Timmons, whilst Small Axe‘s Neil Maskell will play officer Brent Hyatt.

“In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder. He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him,” said Kay. “It took those police and his remarkable widow Marina Litvinenko a decade to have those claims ratified. Their stamina, hard work and bravery are what make this not only an essential story of our times but a privilege to be asked to write.”

The series, produced with the support of Litvinenko’s family and the officers involved in the investigation, is directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal). Smith will also executive produce alongside Kay and Tennant. The show will air on ITV in the U.K. and international distribution will be handled by ITV Studios.

Litvinenko marks Tennant’s return to ITV after recently playing serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des. The former Doctor Who star currently stars opposite Michael Sheen in Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series Good Omens and the BBC comedy Staged. He is also working on Around the World in 80 Days, an upcoming adventure series based on the classic Jules Verne novel, which is set to air on Masterpiece for PBS.

