‘Good Omens’ Season 2: Michael Sheen & David Tennant Series Officially Returning

It’s good news for Good Omens as Amazon Studios has announced that the Neil Gaiman fantasy-comedy series will return for a second season.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively, the unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse. The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material — the series is based on the best-selling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, written by Gaiman and the late fantasy author Terry Pratchett.

The six-part second season, which is set to begin filming in Scotland later this year, will further dive into the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having saved the world from destruction, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Gaiman will once again serve as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention and plotted the sequel,” Gaiman said. “Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

The Sandman writer continued: “There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

See Also 'The Boys' Adds 3 New Superheroes for Season 3 Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will recur as Supes Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic.

Speaking on the new season, Sheen stated, “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Meanwhile, Tennant added, “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts…”

Good Omens Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video at a later date. The show also stars Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, and more.