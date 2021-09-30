Lily Rose-Depp Cast Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Lily Rose-Depp has landed a starring role in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, co-created by singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The model and actress will play the female lead opposite Tesfaye in the series, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. While not confirmed, it is believed Rose-Depp and Tesfaye will play the pop singer and club owner in question.

Levinson is on board as executive producer and writer, along with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, his producing partner and nightlife entrepreneur. Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) is the showrunner on the project and will also write alongside co-exec producer Mary Laws (Succession). Tesfaye’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also will co-executive produce.

Rose-Depp started her acting career in Kevin Smith’s 2014 horror-comedy Tusk, where she made a cameo appearance alongside her father, Johnny Depp. She later reprised her Tusk role in Yoga Hosers, a spin-off that focuses on her and her friend Harley Quinn Smith’s characters. Like her mother, French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, Rose-Depp has also performed music since she was 14.

She recently starred in the sci-fi film Voyagers alongside Tye Sheridan, Colin Farrell, and Fionn Whitehead and will next be seen in the upcoming British-American comedy feature Silent Night opposite Keira Knightley. She also stars in Nathalie Biancheri’s drama film Wolf, which is also slated for release later this year.

The Idol marks Tesfaye’s first major acting role, though he did previously play a version of himself opposite Adam Sandler in the critically lauded film Uncut Gems. He also co-wrote an episode of the TBS animated comedy American Dad in 2020.

