Katie Nolan Announces She Is Leaving ESPN, Fans React to Shock News

Sports television host Katie Nolan has announced her departure from ESPN in an emotional social media post.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan tweeted on Tuesday. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”

Nolan debuted on ESPN in October 2017 after exiting Fox to join the sports network. She hosted several shows across the ESPN channels, including the podcast Sports? with Katie Nolan and the TV show Always Late, the latter of which was canceled earlier this year. Nolan had re-signed with ESPN in 2020.

Explaining the reason for her decision to step away, Nolan wrote, “This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation?”

She also publicly thanked her former podcast co-host and producer Ashley Braband, who was let go from ESPN in November 2020 in mass company layoffs. Nolan described Braband as, “a woman who made a lot of personal sacrifices in service of ESPN and myself, and who may never know how much that means to me.”

In a statement, ESPN said, “We thank Katie for her contributions to ESPN and wish her luck in the future.”

Nolan received a ton of support following her announcement, with fans sending her well wishes and praising her work for the sports network.

“Katie Nolan is one of the biggest talents in sports media. It’s not at all surprising to me that neither Fox or ESPN figured out how to maximize her talents, support her. But whoever finally does will be rewarded,” wrote one Twitter user.

“ESPN canning Katie Nolan and/or letting her get away, whichever it is, is such a classic ESPN move never really letting a legit hilarious, smart, relatable creative talent flex and thrive, while Stephen A and them get paid NFL wide receiver money to meme themselves every morning,” said another.

