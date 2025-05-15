The Challenge first premiered back in 1998 and reached its milestone 40th season in 2024. It shows no signs of stopping and has already been confirmed for Season 41. So, needless to say, the franchise has housed dozens of reality television stars over the years.

While the show initially began as a way for The Real World and Road Rules contestants to compete against each other, it has since expanded to include other reality television stars, too. There have also been various spinoffs over the years, giving the most dedicated players even more opportunities to compete for a cash prize.

Even though the game is more demanding than ever these days, there are many contestants who simply can’t help but keep coming back for more. But this crew is more Challenge-obsessed than the rest, as they’ve all appeared on the flagship show 10 or more times over the years.

Scroll down for the full list of The Challenge stars who have been on the most seasons (not including spinoffs).