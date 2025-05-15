15 ‘The Challenge’ Stars Who Have Been on the Most Seasons

The Challenge first premiered back in 1998 and reached its milestone 40th season in 2024. It shows no signs of stopping and has already been confirmed for Season 41. So, needless to say, the franchise has housed dozens of reality television stars over the years.

While the show initially began as a way for The Real World and Road Rules contestants to compete against each other, it has since expanded to include other reality television stars, too. There have also been various spinoffs over the years, giving the most dedicated players even more opportunities to compete for a cash prize.

Even though the game is more demanding than ever these days, there are many contestants who simply can’t help but keep coming back for more. But this crew is more Challenge-obsessed than the rest, as they’ve all appeared on the flagship show 10 or more times over the years.

Scroll down for the full list of The Challenge stars who have been on the most seasons (not including spinoffs).

Johnny Bananas
MTV

Johnny Bananas (22)

Of course, the winningest contestant in Challenge history has also appeared on the most seasons. Johnny Bananas has 22 under his belt, seven of which he won (noted in bold below).

The Duel
The Inferno 3
The Gauntlet III
The Island
The Ruins
Cutthroat
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Exes II
Battle of the Bloodlines
Rivals III
Invasion of the Champions
Dirty 30
Vendettas
Final Reckoning
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds 2
Total Madness
Ride or Dies
Battle of the Eras

CT Tamburello
MTV

Chris "C.T." Tamburello (21)

CT Tamburello has already been confirmed for Season 41 of The Challenge, which puts his grand total at 21 seasons. He has five wins (bolded) under his belt.

The Inferno
The Inferno II
The Duel
The Inferno 3
The Gauntlet III
The Duel II
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Exes II
Invasion of the Champions
Dirty 30
Final Reckoning
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds 2
Total Madness
Double Agents
Spies, Lies & Allies
Battle of the Eras
TBD (Season 41)

Aneesa Ferreira
MTV

Aneesa Ferreira (18)

Even though she’s never won the show, Aneesa Ferriera has come back to compete on the flagship show 18 times (including her upcoming appearance on Season 41).

Battle of the Sexes
Battle of the Sexes 2
The Gauntlet 2
The Duel
The Inferno 3
The Duel II
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Bloodlines
Dirty 30
Total Madness
Double Agents
Spies, Lies & Allies
Ride or Dies
Battle of the Eras
TBD (Season 41)

Cara Maria Sorbello
MTV

Cara Maria Sorbello (15)

Cara Maria Sorbello has two wins from her 15 total seasons, but she’s made plenty of finals over the years, too.

Fresh Meat II
Cutthroat
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Battle of the Seasons
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Bloodlines
Invasion of the Champions
Dirty 30
Vendettas
Final Reckoning
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds 2
Battle of the Eras

Wes Bergmann
MTV

Wes Bergmann -- 14

Wes Bergmann claims he’s retired from The Challenge, but before that, he squeezed in 14 flagship seasons and earned two wins.

Fresh Meat
The Duel
The Ruins
Fresh Meat II
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Battle of the Seasons
Rivals II
Battle of the Exes II
Rivals III
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds 2
Total Madness
Double Agents

Leroy Garrett
MTV

Leroy Garrett (14)

Leory Garrett is another Challenge legend who hasn’t won yet, but he will be appearing on his 14th season when he returns for 41.

Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Exes Ii
Battle of the Bloodlines
Rivals II
Dirty 30
Vendettas
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds 2
Double Agents
Battle of the ErasTBD (Season 41)

Veronica Portillo
MTV

Veronica Portillo (12)

Veronica Portillo has one of the best social games in Challenge history, and she’s proven that on 12 total seasons (three of which she won!)

Challenge 2000
Battle of the Seasons
Battle of the Sexes
The Gauntlet
The Inferno
Battle of the Sexes 2
The Inferno II
The Ruins
Dirty 30
Vendettas
Final Reckoning
Ride or Dies

Nany Gonzalez
MTV

Nany Gonzalez (12)

Nany González is another one who’s still chasing that elusive win, even after 12 seasons.

Battle of the Seasons
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Exes II
Battle of the Bloodlines
Rivals III
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds 2
Total Madness
Double Agents
Spies, Lies & Allies
Ride or Dies

Darrell Taylor
MTV

Darrell Taylor (11)

Darrell Taylor is an OG challenger, with four flagship wins and 11 total seasons to show for it.

The Gauntlet
The Inferno
The Inferno II
Fresh Meat
The Ruins
Fresh Meat II
Invasion of the Champions
Dirty 30
Double Agents
Ride or Dies
Battle of the Eras

Derrick Kosinski
MTV

Derrick Kosinski (11)

No one has more heart than Derrick Kosinski, but aside from that, he’s also completed 11 seasons and won three times.

Battle of the Sexes 2
The Inferno II
The Gauntlet 2
Fresh Meat
The Duel
The Inferno 3
The Island
The Ruins
Cutthroat
Dirty 30
Battle of the Eras

Brad Fiorenza
MTV

Brad Fiorenza (11)

Brad Fiorenza has one win out of his 11 seasons as a contestant on the flagship show.

Battle of the Sexes
The Inferno II
The Gauntlet 2
The Duel
The Gauntlet III
The Duel II
The Ruins
Cutthroat
Vendettas
Final Reckoning
Battle of the Eras

 

Paula Meronek
MTV

Paula Meronek (10)

Paula Meronek retired from The Challenge years ago, but she still fit in 10 seasons and earned two wins during her tenure.

The Duel
The Inferno 3
The Gauntlet III
The Island
The Duel II
Fresh Meat II
Cutthroat
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Rivals II

Camila Nakagawa
MTV

Camila Nakagawa (10)

Following controversial behavior on The Challenge, Camila Nakagawa has stepped away from the show. But before her hiatus, she appeared 10 times and scored two wins.

Cutthroat
Rivals
Battle of the Exes
Battle of the Seasons
Rivals II
Free Agents
Battle of the Bloodlines
Rivals III
Invasion of the Champions
Dirty 30

Katie Cooley
MTV

Katie Cooley (10)

Katie Cooley is great television, so it’s not surprising that she’s been on 10 seasons of The Challenge.

The Gauntlet
The Inferno
Battle of the Sexes 2
The Gauntlet 2
Fresh Meat
The Gauntlet III
The Duel II
The Ruins
Cutthroat
Battle of the Eras

Cory Wharton
MTV

Cory Wharton (10)

Cory Wharton has yet to achieve that W, but he does have 10 seasons under his belt.

Battle of the Bloodlines
Rivals III
Invasion of the Champions
Dirty 30
Vendettas
Final Reckoning
Total Madness
Double Agents
Spies, Lies & AlliesBattle of the Era

