Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Special ‘The Closer’ Sets Premiere at Netflix (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Dave Chappelle‘s next comedy special for the streaming platform as The Closer gears up for a Tuesday, October 5, release date.

The comedian reunites with director Stan Lathan for The Closer which completes a body of work on Netflix that includes The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. Considered the sixth chapter, The Closer sees the comedian address new topics and provide signature laughs to his audience.

Along with unveiling a first look poster, Netflix also offered a peek at Chappelle’s routine. The teaser opens with him saying that “comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly.” What that means in Chappelle’s eyes is that “sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” he jokes. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

More laughs abound as Chappelle teasingly says “let’s play” and asks, “are you ready?” to his audience from the stage. While not much else is offered in terms of material, viewers won’t have to wait long to find out what’s up his comedy sleeve with the premiere just days away.

Chappelle’s last team-up with Netflix included the powerful short 8:46, a routine surrounding the fallout of George Floyd’s death. A five-time Emmy winner, Chappelle previously earned accolades for his Netflix specials Sticks & Stones, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelation. His other two Emmys come from hosting Saturday Night Live. In 2019, he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Don’t miss out on Chappelle’s latest gig, check out The Closer when it drops on Netflix, and in the meantime, watch the teaser, below.

Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, Premieres Tuesday, October 5, Netflix