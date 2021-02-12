‘Chappelle’s Show’ Is Back on Netflix & the Comedian Explains All (VIDEO)

Dave Chappelle’s sketch comedy series is back on Netflix on February 12.

The comedian announced the news himself on Instagram the same day, at the end of a video that’s over 10 minutes and includes one of his routines.

In November 2020, after he’d expressed unhappiness with Comedy Central and the streaming platform for not giving him any licensing payments when it began on Netflix, Netflix removed Chappelle’s Show. “They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chappelle said in a video he posted to Instagram at the time.

“I never asked Comedy Central for anything,” Chappelle says in the new video. Instead, he notes, he asked his fans to stop watching, which made it “worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing,” he explains. “When you stopped watching it, they called me, and I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars.”

The comedian then proceeded to thank Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for having “the courage to take my show off its platform at financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him … and Chris McCarthy of CBS Viacom … [who] did something that was very courageous.”

Watch his full statement in his Instagram video below, starting around the 6:05 mark.