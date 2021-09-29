‘The Wonder Years’: Dean Remembers Kim’s Fight to Attend Rally in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The Wonder Years continues its nostalgic trip down memory lane in the emotional wake of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death in the latest episode, “Green Eyed Monster.”

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the installment airing September 29, the Williams family returns from church, and young Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) listens in as his big sister Kim (Laura Kariuki) tries to convince their parents, Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) and Bill (Dulé Hill), should allow her to attend a rally protesting MLK Jr.’s violent death.

“Where are you going?” Lillian asks her daughter in the sneak peek, above, as Kim appears to be in a rush to get out of the house.

“I told you. Out,” Kim answers in a frustrated tone. When her mother informs her that they just came back from being out, the teen lets out the feelings she’s been keeping locked inside. “Sitting in church singing kumbaya isn’t gonna do anything, but this will.”

“We’re not letting you go to some riot,” Lillian tells her daughter who attempts to correct her by saying the event is a rally. “That’s how all riots start,” Lillian explains to her daughter.

Amid the chaos, the phone rings and it’s Kim’s boyfriend that Dean picks up on. As Kim and his parents continue to talk through the situation, Dean becomes an active bystander, absorbing the argument into his memory. “Momma and Daddy thought Kim’s boyfriend was a bad influence, I think that’s why she liked him,” older Dean’s narration (voiced by Don Cheadle) states, informing viewers.

