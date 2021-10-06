The CW Introduces New ‘Waltons’ in ‘Homecoming’ First Look (PHOTO)

Here’s a welcome holiday treat: The Waltons’ Homecoming, a warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved Waltons series.

The cast is new — clockwise from top left: Bellamy Young (Olivia), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John Sr.), Tatum Sue Matthews (Erin), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Samuel Goergon (Jim Bob) — but the film again portrays the clan awaiting John’s belated arrival.

Narrating is original John Boy Richard Thomas, who says this version also shows that “love is the most important factor.”

The original Waltons series aired on CBS from 1972 to 81, earning 13 Emmy Awards and 56 nominations. The new special comes on the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.

The Waltons: Homecoming, Movie Premiere, Sunday, November 28, 8/7c, The CW