The CW Sets Beebo, ‘The Waltons’ & Scooby-Doo Specials for 2021

The CW is returning to established worlds for three upcoming specials set for the fourth quarter of 2021 with The Waltons‘ Homecoming, The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, and Beebo Saves Christmas.

The Waltons’ Homecoming commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, a television movie that aired December 19, 1971, and launched The Waltons. It is set in the 1933 Depression Era and is told through John and Olivia Walton’s (Bellamy Young) oldest child, the 17-year-old John Boy (Logan Shroyer). He wants to be a writer while his mother expects him to help raise his siblings and his father thinks he’ll follow in his footsteps to help support the family. At first, it doesn’t look like John Sr. will make it home for Christmas, but that changes.

“When a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy — a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever,” the logline teases.

Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton, serves as narrator. Sam Haskell serves as executive producer, Jim Strain as writer and co-executive producer, and Lev L. Spiro as director. The Waltons was created by Earl Hamner, Jr.

The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases from 52 years of solving mysteries…only to find the backlot may have a monster problem, too. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo are on the case. (Doesn’t it remind you a bit of the upcoming Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max?) Jonathan Stern will executive produce.

And Beebo, everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, has a chance to be a hero again in the animated holiday adventure Beebo Saves Christmas. “When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful,” the logline reads.

The voice cast includes Ben Diskin as Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, Chris Kattan as Sprinkles, and Ernie Hudson as Santa. Victor Garber (who played Martin Stein in the Arrowverse until his exit in Season 3 of Legends of Tomorrow) will serve as the narrator. The special is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.