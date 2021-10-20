‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Calls 200th Episode ‘Emotional, Life-Changing & Tough to View’

Consider yourself warned: Tonight’s milestone episode of the flagship Chicago drama “is emotional, life-changing and tough to view,” says executive producer Derek Haas, adding, “It was tough to film.”

The tension ramps up as firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) awaits the birth of his baby and longtime battalion chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) begins to regret having accepted a new position outside of Firehouse 51.

But it’s Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer, above) who faces the toughest decisions. “All I can tell you is that Casey will always choose helping others over his own happiness,” Haas hints. If that means leaving those he loves most, that would be upsetting indeed!

As for other cryptic teases, the producer says the episode kicks off a “crazy storyline” for Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in which “we will see the return of an old colleague of his.” And, Haas promises, the final moments of the hour will be meaningful and memorable: “The ending says a lot about how the writers and I feel about a certain character.” ChiHards are already weeping.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC