Monday TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ & ‘The Voice’ Split Wins on the Night

The beginning of the second week of fall TV brought the second episodes of three new shows: The Big Leap (remember it’s been up on Hulu for a couple weeks), NCIS: Hawai’i, and Ordinary Joe. Did people stick around?

After being the most-watched new series, NCIS: Hawai’i, with a 0.5 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers, was steady in the first aspect but down in the second from the premiere (0.5 rating, 6.33 million). Leading into it was NCIS‘ second episode in its new Monday time slot (9/8c), and 7.79 million tuned in for Gary Cole’s debut. It, too, lost a few viewers while being steady with a 0.7 rating.

The Voice beat out Dancing With the Stars at 8/7c in premiere week, and it does so again in the second, with a 1.0 rating and 6.66 million viewers versus DWTS‘ 0.8 rating and 5.16 million. Both dropped 0.1 in the rating and lost some viewers between episodes.

As for the other new shows, The Big Leap was steady in viewers. (1.48 million), while Ordinary Joe is down (2.66 million) from premiere week. NCIS: Hawai’i remains atop the leaderboard for new shows.

On the rest of the night, The Good Doctor premiered up (0.6 rating, 4.58 million viewers) from Season 4’s average and finale (but down a bit from the premiere). Meanwhile, The Neighborhood (0.6 rating, 5.19 million viewers) and 9-1-1 (0.8, 5.11 million) were steady from their premieres, and Bob ♥ Abishola (0.6, 5.29 million) was up a tenth in the demo.

The Voice took home the win with that 1.0 rating, but NCIS was the most-watched show of the night.