‘Outlander’ at NYCC 2021: Sam Heughan & More to Attend In-Person

Outlander is coming to New York Comic Con and Starz has unveiled details about the show’s appearance at the annual event on Saturday, October 9.

The celebration will include some in-person appearances for this year’s attendees while other cast members will drop into the event virtually. Series star Sam Heughan will join Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and the show’s executive producer Maril Davis for an in-person autograph signing session.

They’ll also be on sight for the show’s panel, promoting Season 6, which will feature Heughan’s fellow costars Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell who are participating virtually. The announcement is sure to excite the show’s die-hard fans who have endured one of the series’ longest Droughtlanders yet following Season 5’s May 2020 sign off.

Thankfully relief is on the way as the drama returns in early 2022. Hopefully, Outlander‘s NYCC appearance will provide some updates on a possible premiere as well as first looks that are usually customary at the event.

This year NYCC will be a hybrid in-person attendance and at-home enjoyment as the Javits Center set function allows a limited capacity due to COVID-19. Those without passes are able to purchase a digital ticket to enjoy panels like that of Outlander.

Fans who already have in-person passes for October 9 can register for autograph passes for Outlander beginning Wednesday, September 29 at 8am PT/11am ET on http://NYCC21.com/Reservations.

Stay tuned for any updates on Outlander‘s NYCC appearance as well as other series as we approach the four-day convention.

Outlander, Season 6, Early 2022, Starz