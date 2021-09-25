‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘Family Guy’ & More TV Faves on Sundays This Fall

Looking forward to Sundays this fall? The TV lineup is filled with something for everyone as Family Guy, The Great North, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond among others pick back up. Below, we’re rounding up a few of the titles coming to TV this fall.

The Great North (Sept. 26, 8:30/7:30c, Fox)

The animated family comedy kicks off Season 2 with Alaskan teen Judy Tobin (voiced by Jenny Slate) preparing to get her braces off in a musical episode. Later, Timothy Olyphant visits town as, in the words of creators Wendy and Lizzie Molyneaux, “the hottest (cartoon) hunk ever to set foot in Lone Moose.”

Bob’s Burgers (Sept. 26, 9/8c, Fox)

The burger-flipping Belcher family’s Season 12 menu offers the usual quirkiness: “crystals, giant ventriloquist dummy heads, 25-year-old pumpkin-related mysteries, psychedelic pop-rock-funk novelty Christmas albums from the ’70s,” per creator Loren Bouchard. First up, Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) attends the Pixie Princess Promenade.

Family Guy (Sept. 26, 9:30/8:30c, Fox)

At the start of Season 20, mom Lois Griffin (voiced by Alex Borstein) wants LASIK surgery. Episodes we can’t wait to see: the show’s takes on classic film noir dramas from the ’40s, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the series Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, and Succession.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (October, HBO)

“I did a lot of soul searching during the pandemic, and I came to the conclusion that it’s way more fun playing Larry David than being Larry David. Hence, Season 11,” says the comedian. No word on whether he’s rebuilt Latte Larry’s after the finale fire.

Condor (Nov. 7, 9/8c, Epix)

For the last two years, intrepid ex–CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) has been lying low in Europe, trying to forget his past. In the thriller’s Season 2 opener, a devastating personal tragedy brings him back: “The people he loves are in danger,” hints exec producer Todd Katzberg. A mole hunt, led by an FBI agent (Constance Zimmer) embedded at the CIA, ensues.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Oct. 3, 10/9c, AMC)

The Bennett sisters, Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale), have been separated by the Civic Republic Military as the Dead spinoff heads into Season 2 (its last). But with Hope on the inside, look for fresh intel on the murky group that nabbed Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and, well, hope for the battle ahead. “It’s going to be David vs. Goliath,” says showrunner Matt Negrete.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.