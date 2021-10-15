‘Home Sweet Home’ EP Ava DuVernay on Celebrating ‘the Differences’ of Families

The eye-opening new reality show/social experiment, Home Sweet Home, could have been called Escape Your Bubble!

In each episode, two American families trade homes for four days. In the premiere: the Wixx and Vasiliou households, “a spiritual, Black, LGBTQ family of five [above] and a traditional Greek Orthodox Christian family of six,” says Emmy-winning creator – executive producer Ava DuVernay (When They See Us).

“They go on a journey of understanding, find more commonalities than differences — and celebrate the differences that do exist.” The Wixxes take Greek dance classes. The Vasilious make gumbo. They meet one another’s relatives and friends. Parents and kids stumble over new house rules — and some uncomfortable realizations.

At the end, they meet for dinner, a debrief, and laughs. In the words of a 9-year-old Wixx twin post-experiment, “In a humongous mansion or little tiny cottage, if you’re with the people you love, you’ll have fun.”

Home Sweet Home, Series Premiere, Friday, October 15, 8/7c, NBC