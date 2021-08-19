‘Home Sweet Home’: Ava DuVernay’s Family Social Experiment Series Gets NBC Premiere Date

Have you ever wanted to spend the day in someone else’s shoes? That’s what Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay is doing with her new social experiment series Home Sweet Home, which premieres on NBC on October 15.

The show will focus on 18 different families from various backgrounds as they spend a day in each other’s lives. “Each episode will follow two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own. At the end of each hourlong episode, the two families reunite to share their eye-opening and life-changing experiences,” states the show’s description.

DuVernay shared her joy over the new series, stating, “I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family. With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective, and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life.”

DuVernay is best known for her directorial work on films like the acclaimed Selma and Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, which made her the highest-grossing Black female director of all time. No stranger to the small screen, she wrote, produced, and directed Netflix’s Emmy-winning limited series When They See Us. Her production company ARRAY Filmworks produces several other TV and film projects, including Queen Sugar, Cherish the Day, and Netflix’s upcoming Colin in Black & White.

“The team at ARRAY Filmworks and I strive to amplify different voices, cultures, and experiences in all the work we do, and this social experiment does just that. Thank you to our partners at NBC and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for embarking on this journey with us,” DuVernay said.

Home Sweet Home, Series Premiere, Friday, October 15, 8/7c, NBC