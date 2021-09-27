Witch Way Is Up? ‘Supergirl’ Gives Lena Luthor an Enchanting Ability (VIDEO)

We always knew Supergirl‘s Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) was a force to be reckoned with, but an actual witch? OK, we’re listening!

In the past few weeks, our favorite Luthor has been investigating her late biological mother’s past and come up with some interesting information about Mama Walsh. Mostly that she was part of a coven up in Newfoundland that had some serious magical chops.

Unfortunately for the abusive dude they accidentally offed, those powers were stronger than the ladies realized. But for the Super Friends, the abilities Lena can access by accepting her legacy could be the thing that helps them finally stop evil imp Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). After all, only magic can beat magic.

In this exclusive clip from the September 28 episode, “The Gauntlet,” Lena is seen communicating with Vita, a blast from the show’s past— one of the dark priestesses who resurrected Reign back in Season 3 — who offers Lena a possible way to harness the Fifth Dimensional energy. And let’s be honest, with the wonky Courage totem currently causing Kara (Melissa Benoist) and company all sorts of chaos, La Luthor might want to make a decision fast. Seriously, Hell dragons? The worst!

Then again, if Lena decides to receive this so-called “gift” from her bewitching bloodline, that means she is no longer one of the few humanly heroic Super Friends. That is sure to bum out some of the fans, but there are silver linings here, folks: First, it gives the great McGrath more screen time. And also, since we know that Jon Cryer is set to appear in the series finale, just imagine how delicious it’s gonna be when his power-hungry Lex Luthor realizes that sis is stronger than he is.