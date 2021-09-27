‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: New First Look Photos Tease More Anthony & Kate

Lady Whistledown may be on a break, but the cast of Bridgerton is giving fans even more to look forward to with additional first look photos and an extended panel following Netflix’s recent TUDUM event.

It may be a while before viewers return to the show’s Regency-era society, newly-unveiled photos offer a taste of what’s to come as they tease new characters and the return of old favorites. In the image above, newcomers Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn), and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) are escorted by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) whose presence still looms large despite the absence of Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Meanwhile, another image teases the Bridgerton family’s rounds at the season’s parties. Matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) leads the way for nearly-unrecognizable daughter Eloise (Claudia Jessie) as sons Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Benedict (Luke Thompson) accompany them.

And, as previously teased, a new image captures the first exchange viewers have been given a chance to see between Season 2’s primary couple Anthony and Kate. The chemistry between the pair is visible as they look into each others’ eyes.

But don’t expect their road to romance will be an easy one as Bailey and Ashley tease in an extended panel video, below, that there’s a lot of fighting between the characters in Season 2. Joined by Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington and Charithra Chandran, they’re opening up about the process of bringing together this next chapter.

See what they’re sharing, below, and stay tuned for additional updates on Bridgerton as Season 2 continues to take shape at Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 2, TBA, Netflix