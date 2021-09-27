‘The Last of Us’: First Look At Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in HBO Adaptation

Fans have been given a glimpse of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in the first photo from HBO’s upcoming video game adaptation of The Last of Us.

The image was shared by Naughty Dog, the video game developer and a producer on the TV series, and features a shot of Pascal and Ramsey from behind, staring out at a hill. In the distance, we can see the scattered remains of what looks to be an airplane.

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckman, who serves as co-writer and executive producer on the upcoming HBO adaptation, also shared the image, writing, “When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: “Hooooooly s**t! It’s Joel & Ellie!”

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: “Hooooooly shit! It’s Joel & Ellie! 😭!” The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog‘s The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can’t wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin will co-write and exec produce alongside Druckman, with Kantemir Balagov directing the pilot episode. The project is a joint production from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Based on the critically lauded video game of the same name, The Last of Us is set twenty years after modern civilization has collapsed. The story follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey across the U.S.

See Also 'Mindhunter's Anna Torv Joins 'The Last of Us' at HBO She joins Pedro Pascal in the show based on the popular series of video games.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the series stars Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as Joel’s brother Tommy, Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as smuggler Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant), reprising her video game role of Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group fighting against the government’s military regime.

The Last of Us, TBA, HBO