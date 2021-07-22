‘Mindhunter’s Anna Torv Joins ‘The Last of Us’ at HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation is expanding its cast with the addition of Mindhunter and Fringe actress Anna Torv.

The actress joins previously announced stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey along with a slew of others in the series based on the wildly popular video game franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Torv will appear in a recurring guest star role as Tess, a smuggler and survivor living in a post-pandemic world.

Set 20 years after civilization as we know it has been destroyed, The Last of Us tells the story of Joel (Pascal) who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone. The task turns into a epic journey that is both heartbreaking and brutal at times.

Others set to appear in the series include Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, and Jeffrey Pierce. Chernobyl‘s Craig Mazin is attached to the project as showrunner. The first season of The Last of Us is anticipated to arrive sometime in 2022.

Along with appearing as Dr. Wendy Carr in Netflix’s Mindhunter and starring as Olivia Dunham in the cult hit Fringe, Torv’s other TV work includes roles in Australian titles such as Secret City and The Newsreader.

Stay tuned for more news on HBO’s The Last of Us as the highly-anticipated series continues to take shape.