‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 First Look: ‘Someone’s Going to Pay’ (PHOTOS)

A lot is changing for The Blacklist as the NBC favorite heads into its ninth season and TV Insider has a hint at what’s to come with an exclusive first look.

The new season key art (above and below) gets up-close and personal with James Spader‘s Raymond Reddington, proving the criminal mastermind is at the center of the action in Season 9, following the murder of former agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) in the show’s pivotal eighth season finale. According to the NBC synopsis, in the two years following Elizabeth’s death, Red and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded.

Their lives have since changed in unexpected ways, but the whereabouts of Reddington remains unknown to the group. Stuck at a crossroads, each of them are bonded by a common purpose, compelling them to renew their original mission to take down dangerous, vicious, and eccentric Blacklisters.

The tagline in the poster reads “someone’s going to pay,” hinting at their revitalized mission which, when set in motion, begins to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, as well as surprising betrayals — all while being led by the most devious criminal of them all, Raymond Reddington.

Along with the changes for the’ characters, the series is also changing within NBC’s TV schedule as The Blacklist moves from its Friday slot to Thursday nights beginning with the October 21 premiere. Joining Spader for the season are returning cast members Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix.

Don’t miss this latest chapter, check out The Blacklist when it returns to TV this fall and take a peek at the exciting key art, above.

The Blacklist, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 21, 8/7c, NBC