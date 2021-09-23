YouTube Originals Acquires Tom Petty ‘Wildflowers’ Doc, Announces More New Series

During its 2021 TCA Summer Press Tour panel on September 23, YouTube Originals announced new original content and series coming this fall. The new lineup of YouTube exclusives features something for everyone, including award-winning documentaries, series, and specials, ranging from climate change specials to competition series and children’s programming.

The Tom Petty documentary The Making of Wildflowers will debut on the video-sharing site after premiering at SXSW earlier this year. Also announced was the third installment of the MrBeast competition series The Creator Games, the new YouTube Kids program Tab Time, and the global celebration event Dear Earth, among others.

Below, check out the newest content coming to YouTube Originals later this year.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers – Later this year

This feature-length documentary follows Tom Petty’s development and creation of the 1994 album “Wildflowers.” Along with interviews from Rick Rubin, Mike Campbell, and Benmont Tench, the film will feature never-before-seen footage from a recently discovered 16mm film. From director and producer Mary Wharton, the documentary will provide “a view of Tom Petty as he has never been seen before,” according to the film’s description. Produced by Peter Afterman, Dan Braun, Wharton, and Adria Petty, the documentary originally premiered at the SXSW 2021 film festival, and will be released theatrically on October 20 in honor of Petty’s birthday.

Dear Earth – October 23

Kicking off a lineup of YouTube Original programming focused on sustainability, Dear Earth is a multi-hour celebration of the planet we all call home. The global event will feature keynote speakers, musical performances, special appearances, and comedic shorts from some of the biggest YouTube creators, celebrities, and influential people around the world, including President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Desmond Tutu, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Marsai Martin, and The Muppets, among many others.

Tab Time – Later this year

Starring actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown, Tab Time is a new preschool series that will debut on the YouTube Kids app and Brown’s YouTube channel later this year. Also known as “Ms. Tab,” the series will see Brown use her skills as a cook, storyteller, mother, and motivational leader to “teach children how to live their best life,” according to the show’s description.

Supreme Models – Fall 2022

The six-part miniseries Supreme Models is inspired by the book Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion by Marcellus Reynolds. The series will highlight the inspirational Black women who changed the fashion and beauty industries throughout history. “The series will feature personal stories from industry legends who will illuminate and celebrate the fight for representation for models and the astounding creativity and vision of some of the most celebrated Black designers, fashion editors, and entrepreneurs of the last several decades.”

Signals – October 28

The new series Signals is a “call to action for the internet age,” taking a look into the world’s history with plastic usage. Told in multiple chapters, the series will be presented through different live-action and animated artistic mediums from artists and activists around the world. The series is created by Mackenzie Shephard and Kaz Firpo with co-producer Airi Yamawaki and will star YouTube personality Bretman Rock as a plastic bottle.

Climate Games – October 23

The two-part series Climate Games will see athletes and content creators team up to spread the messages of different climate issues. Professional skier JT Holmes will team up with creator Psychics Girl to research melting ice in British Columbia, while world champion BMX rider Danny McAskill will visit a renewable energy factory to demonstrate the percentage of the world’s energy coming from renewable sources.

Copy That! – November 8

The five-part competition series Copy That! will see YouTube creators Sofie Dossi, Lisette aka Luhhsetty, Rosanna Pansino, and Preston step into each other’s areas of expertise. “Whether it be a delectable crêpe cake, make-up demos, or jaw-dropping dance routines… the other star creators will be in over their heads trying to create their own magic in a space they know little about,” states the show’s description.

The Creator Games 3 Presented by MrBeast – December 2021

YouTube star MrBeast will return to host the third installment of The Creator Games, which will see 15 different YouTube creators compete against each other for the chance to win $500,000. After the first round of challenges, the remaining 10 winners will move on to the second part of the series to compete in a massive game of Hide and Seek, with the last one found being crowned the winner.