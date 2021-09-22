‘Britney vs. Spears’: Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Conservatorship Documentary (VIDEO)

“I just want my life back,” Britney Spears says at the beginning of the trailer for the Netflix documentary Britney vs. Spears (dropping September 28).

The documentary takes a look at the conservatorship that led to the #FreeBritney movement: In 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, became conservator of her estate and in charge of decisions about everything from her finances to her health. As the trailer details, there were incentives for Jamie and the lawyers.

“I’ve worked my whole life. I don’t owe these people anything,” Britney says. “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.” Watch the video below for more.

“Britney vs. Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews, and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status,” the streaming service teases.

“It shows Britney’s life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her,” Netflix continues about the film that sees director Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu exploring the conservatorship’s tangled history. “The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told.”

Carr produced the documentary with Sarah Gibson and Kate Barry. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, Eliscu, and Amy Herdy are executive producers.

Britney vs. Spears: A Netflix Documentary, Premiere, Tuesday, September 28, Netflix