Britney Spears Calls Out ‘Hypocritical‘ Documentaries About Her Life

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to hit out TV shows about her life.

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” the singer wrote in a caption alongside a video of her dancing. “I don’t know y’all, but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life, I’ve had way more amazing times.”

Spears has been the subject of several documentaries over the past few months, starting with the New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears, which explored the media’s treatment of the pop star and the ongoing court battles for control of her estate.

A new documentary, The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, was released by the BBC this past weekend and again covers the singer’s various public controversies and legal battles. Netflix is also working on a Spears documentary.

“Isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE?” Spears continued in her Instagram post. “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago?”

The “Toxic” hitmaker also took a moment to call out her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who recently told Page Six that Spears doesn’t have control over her own Instagram posts, something fans and critics have theorized in the past.

“I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL, so I’m honestly very confused,” she wrote, before adding, “This is my Instagram!!!!”

This isn’t the first time Spears has shared her thoughts on the current surge of documentaries. In March, she took to Instagram to comment on Framing Britney Spears, writing, “I didn’t watch the documentary, but from what I did see of it, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes.”