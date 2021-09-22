NBC Orders Thriller ‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé

NBC has given a series order to The Endgame, a bank heist drama starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé.

The high-stakes thriller is written by Nick Wooton (Scorpion) and Jake Coburn (Quantico) and centers around Elena Federova (Baccarin), a “very recently captured” international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who can coordinate bank heists even while in captivity. She is pursued by the “principled, relentless and socially-outcast” Val Turner (Bathé), an FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s plans.

In addition to Baccarin and Bathé, the series also stars Kamal Angelo Bolden (Chicago Fire) as Owen Turner, Costa Ronin (Homeland) as Sergey Vodianov, Noah Bean (Damages) as Adic Jonathan Doak, Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Suits) as FBI Agent Anthony Flowers and Mark D. Espinoza (Major Crimes) as FBI Director Rogelio Réal.

NBC originally made the pilot order in April and was one of two new pilot orders made by the network in 2021 — the other being disaster thriller Getaway starring Manifest‘s Matt Long (that show is still awaiting a decision). It’s not yet known if the series will air in the 2021-22 broadcast season.

Baccarin, known for her role as Vanessa Carlysle in the Deadpool movies, is about to star in the upcoming comedy-drama film The Good House, directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky. Her TV work includes Inara Serra in cult favorite Firefly, Jessica Brody in Showtime drama Homeland, and Leslie Thompkins in Gotham. She also voices Gideon on The CW’s The Flash.

Bathé currently stars as Ari Montgomery in the BET+ comedy series First Wives Club. She also had a recurring role as Rachel in the CBS legal drama All Rise, though the series was canceled after two seasons earlier this year. Her other TV credits include This Is Us, Empire, and The Rookie.

The Endgame, TBA, NBC