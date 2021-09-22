Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall & More Stars Pay Tribute to Willie Garson

Following the tragic passing of Sex and the City star Willie Garson on Tuesday, the stars of Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Garson, whose career began back in the 1980s, had appeared in a wide array of shows over the years, including Family Ties, Cheers, The X-Files, and Boy Meets World. He also had a memorable run on USA’s White Collar, appearing as con man Mozzie. But Garson was best known for his role as the witty and honest Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City.

Fellow cast members from the HBO comedy-drama paid respects to Garson in a series of heartwarming messages. “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson,” Cynthia Nixon tweeted. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional – always.”

Kim Cattrall, who played the popular Samantha Jones on the show, also took to Twitter to share her condolences. “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family,” she wrote. “Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Meanwhile, Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen husband in the series, wrote, “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

David Eigenberg, who portrayed Steve Brady on Sex and the City, said, “Willie… the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered.”

Matt Bomer, who co-starred with Garson in White Collar, posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. “This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it — where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired,” he wrote. “I love you forever Willie Garson. You live on in our hearts and minds always.”

The news of Garson’s passing was confirmed by his son Nathen in a touching Instagram tribute. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote.

Garson was part of the upcoming Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… and was recently spotted in New York City filming alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the crew.

Check out more tributes to Garson from his co-stars, colleagues, and friends below.

Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

Rest easy sweet @WillieGarson …I am so glad I told you I adored you before you left #rip pic.twitter.com/CwFDJt6FrR — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) September 21, 2021

Willie Willie Willie. I’m absolutely heartbroken you’re gone. Your presence filled every room you were in. Your generosity with your time and your heart for me and my friends and family was always appreciated more than you could’ve known. Love you, Willie https://t.co/rpcFtKkNaH pic.twitter.com/pPTfBUHEri — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) September 22, 2021

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

RIP @WillieGarson you sweet, wonderful man. And thank you for all you did. pic.twitter.com/ZhyH5XRw9Q — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 21, 2021

Rest in peace @WillieGarson Thank you for your kind heart. https://t.co/oKuJ6ONHQH — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 22, 2021

Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.❤️ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

In shock over the loss of WILLIE GARSON

A lovely guy&a great actor who’s been part of our small community of character actors here in Los Angeles as long as i can remember

Always warm & supportive &just,i was always happy to see Will &i can’t believe he’s gone

Prayers for his son — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 22, 2021