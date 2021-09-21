‘Sex, Love & goop’: Gwyneth Paltrow Announces New Unscripted Series on Netflix (VIDEO)

Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to Netflix! The actress and founder of the lifestyle brand “goop” is launching a new unscripted series Sex, Love & goop, which premieres on October 21. Along with hosting the six 30-minute-long episodes, Paltrow will also executive produce the intimate series.

“Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team bring us Sex, Love & goop. This series follows courageous couples who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy,” states the series synopsis.

The teaser trailer previews the unscripted series’ format, featuring Paltrow gathered with experts and the couples they are helping in a round table-type conversation. “We’re having sex. It’s a show about sex. We’re gonna talk about sex,” she tells the group.

“Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners,” states Paltrow. “A continuation of goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, with Elise Loehnen, Andrew Fried, Shauna Minoprio, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma serving as executive producers alongside Paltrow.

Sex, Love & goop, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 21, Netflix