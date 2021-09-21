Tyra Banks Returns as ‘DWTS’ Host — How Did She Do in the Premiere? (POLL)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Tyra Banks DWTS Season 30 Premiere
ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars returned for its 30th season on Monday night, and so to did the show’s host, Tyra Banks.

Opinion is still split on the former America’s Top Model star, who replaced long-running DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last July, much to the upset of many viewers. Banks came under criticism last season for her scene-stealing costume changes, talking over the judges, and flubbing her lines.

Addressing the backlash at the time, Banks said, “I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars… and yeah, it wasn’t perfect. Yeah, I had a lot of fun, but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

Despite the negative reception, ABC decided to bring Banks back this year to present the show’s milestone 30th season. But has opinion changed? Judging by last night’s Twitter reaction, it is still going to take a while for DWTS fans to warm to the supermodel.

“Dear #DWTS, Can Tyra be the first elimination of the season? It would make me SMIZE!,” wrote one viewer on Twitter. Another fan expressed similar sentiments, tweeting, “How do we vote Tyra off???”

Others were still pining for the former hosts, with one viewer writing, “I still can’t get over ABC firing Tom Bergeron and hiring Tyra as host. She’s not right for this show. It’s not the same without him. Sorry, not sorry.”

However, it wasn’t all negative, as some fans shot back at what they deemed unnecessary criticism. “Here we go of yet another season of unnecessary Tyra hate in the hashtag because she took a white man’s job. These Karens are seething,” said one viewer.

Meanwhile, others thought that Banks showed improvement from her previous season as host. “Tyra is doing MUCH better as host on this season of #DWTS so far!,” posted one Twitter user.

Check out more reaction below.

Below, let us know what you think of Tyra’s hosting on Dancing with the Stars in the season premiere and don’t miss the next episode on ABC.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Dancing With the Stars

Tyra Banks