Tyra Banks Returns as ‘DWTS’ Host — How Did She Do in the Premiere? (POLL)

Dancing with the Stars returned for its 30th season on Monday night, and so to did the show’s host, Tyra Banks.

Opinion is still split on the former America’s Top Model star, who replaced long-running DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last July, much to the upset of many viewers. Banks came under criticism last season for her scene-stealing costume changes, talking over the judges, and flubbing her lines.

Addressing the backlash at the time, Banks said, “I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars… and yeah, it wasn’t perfect. Yeah, I had a lot of fun, but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

Despite the negative reception, ABC decided to bring Banks back this year to present the show’s milestone 30th season. But has opinion changed? Judging by last night’s Twitter reaction, it is still going to take a while for DWTS fans to warm to the supermodel.

“Dear #DWTS, Can Tyra be the first elimination of the season? It would make me SMIZE!,” wrote one viewer on Twitter. Another fan expressed similar sentiments, tweeting, “How do we vote Tyra off???”

Dear #DWTS , Can Tyra be the first elimination of the season? It would make me SMIZE! — JC (@britishwestindi) September 21, 2021

How do we vote Tyra off??? #DWTS — Misty W. (@misty_waldrip) September 21, 2021

Others were still pining for the former hosts, with one viewer writing, “I still can’t get over ABC firing Tom Bergeron and hiring Tyra as host. She’s not right for this show. It’s not the same without him. Sorry, not sorry.”

I still can’t get over ABC firing Tom Bergeron and hiring Tyra as host. She’s not right for this show. It’s not the same without him. Sorry, not sorry #DWTS — Vintage Wingnut (aka Monica) (@VintageWingnut1) September 21, 2021

However, it wasn’t all negative, as some fans shot back at what they deemed unnecessary criticism. “Here we go of yet another season of unnecessary Tyra hate in the hashtag because she took a white man’s job. These Karens are seething,” said one viewer.

Here we go of yet another season of unnecessary Tyra hate in the hashtag because she took a white man’s job. These Karens are seething #DWTS pic.twitter.com/aFqLmOJDHl — cam (@4everkandi) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, others thought that Banks showed improvement from her previous season as host. “Tyra is doing MUCH better as host on this season of #DWTS so far!,” posted one Twitter user.

Tyra is doing MUCH better as host on this season of #DWTS so far! 🤩 — Victoria Miller (@victoriasmiller) September 21, 2021

Check out more reaction below.

I knew Tyra would be better in front of an actual crowd after spending last season with no audience. #DWTS — Rob 👑✨⭐️🌈 (@ElderPoptart) September 21, 2021

Tyra simply walks out on stage and the Karens start crying saying she’s “self obsessed” #Dwts — cam (@4everkandi) September 21, 2021

#DWTS Please ABC, no more Tyra! Still don’t know exactly what happened with Tom and Erin but they were the best team ever for this show by far!! Why does Tyra need all the costume changes? it’s not about her! — Llouise (@LindaLMason) September 21, 2021

Tyra is so awkward with her commentary omg. I’m weak af did she just say Olivia’s face is like a pumpkin 💀😭 #dwts — Michelle 🌸 (@ShellyBaby_13) September 21, 2021

Tyra still here to torture me I see. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/IyjtM7bC25 — johnny rosie jané ⁷ (@erosinlovee) September 21, 2021

Me every time Tyra is on screen #DWTS pic.twitter.com/UZcT8xQxQd — Amanda (@FLinmyheart1) September 21, 2021

Below, let us know what you think of Tyra’s hosting on Dancing with the Stars in the season premiere and don’t miss the next episode on ABC.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC