‘Married at First Sight’: Johnny & Bao Talk About Sex With Dr. Viviana in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Things are heating up on Married at First Sight Season 13 as Johnny and Bao meet with expert Dr. Viviana Coles in the latest episode, “Locked Out.”

In an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come, the pair sit down with the sex therapist to talk through recent developments in their relationship, primarily about the fact that they consummated their marriage. After beginning the season with a pillow wall between them in bed, Johnny and Bao’s relationship took a turn in the previous installment when candid reveals led to steamy moments.

The first look, above, brings into focus just how much the pair have progressed since walking down the aisle. “So, what are y’all saying that it’s getting spicy? What does that mean?” Dr. Viviana asks. In short, Bao says, “We had sex.” The resulting shy smile from Johnny is a definite confirmation as Dr. Viviana takes in the news.

As the recent author of The 4 Intimacy Styles, Dr. Viviana is used to discussing these topics with the show’s cast and her patients. So, it’s unsurprising that she’s curious to hear more about Johnny and Bao’s big milestone during the meeting.

“It seems like it went well?” Dr. Viviana states, posing an enthusiastic question for the couple. “Was it satisfying? It was your first time, it’s gotta be kind of awkward,” she adds, prodding for answers when the couple remains shy and quiet.

Bao does finally follow up, and her answer might surprise you. Check out the clip above for a peek into Johnny and Bao’s growing intimacy, and don’t miss the full episode of Married at First Sight when it airs Wednesday on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime