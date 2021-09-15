‘Married at First Sight’: Brett & Ryan Play Games in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 13 is in full swing on Lifetime, and while some couples have made an instant connection, others are struggling to find the spark.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the September 15 episode, “Could This Be Love?,” Brett attempts to connect with new hubby Ryan over a special game of Jenga, and we have your first look. The clip, above, teases the classic block-centered game with a twist for the newlyweds.

The game involves Ryan pulling blocks from the tower constructed by Brett and if he continues to succeed without toppling any, he can pull a card to read. “Okay, so, you get to pick one of these,” Brett tells her husband as she fans out the handmade cards in question.

“You don’t have to do it?” Ryan questions and Brett confirms his assumption, reiterating that she made the game. “All of these cards are things that I like about you,” she finally reveals before reading some of them to Ryan.

While it’s a sweet gesture, is it being done in vain? Ryan seems to feel a little guilty as he reads off various compliments geared towards him. “It’s incredibly frustrating not feeling those sparks at this point. I’m still waiting for it,” Ryan reveals candidly to viewers in a confessional moment.

Can this game help to change Ryan’s mind or will it take more than fun to loosen the walls he has built up against Brett? Watch the clip, above, and tune into Married at First Sight to find out.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime