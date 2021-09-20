Will Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) finally get to say “I do” in the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 premiere crossover event to kick off the 2021-2022 season?

Well, at least this time it doesn’t look like the festivities will be put on hold due to news of an affair coming to light via a voicemail played in the middle of an OR. But what brings Owen to the hospital in the back of an ambulance (not as a patient)?

The promo for the two-hour event on September 30 also offers a look at Station 19‘s rig being stolen and a massive fire. Plus, it promises to answer all the big cliffhangers from last season for both shows. For example, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) finding out she’s been suspended as 19’s captain for insubordination and breaking protocol. And maybe Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) aren’t as done as we think despite her turning down his marriage proposal?

Watch the promo below for more, including a tease of someone from Dr. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) past coming back.

The night kicks off on Station 19 with “Phoenix from the Flame,” in which relationships will be challenged “following Sullivan’s [Boris Kodjoe] actions at Maya and Carina’s [Stefania Spampinato] wedding, putting his marriage with Andy [Jaina Lee Ortiz] to the test,” according to ABC. “Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic [Barrett Doss], while Travis [Jay Hayden] rekindles an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial.”

It continues in Grey’s Anatomy‘s “Here Comes the Sun,” with the Phoenix Festival one of the threads connecting both shows. “The Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey [Chandra Wilson] has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options,” ABC teases. “Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother’s past.”

Station 19, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 9/8c, ABC