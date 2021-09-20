Emmys 2021: 5 Things You May Have Missed From the Celebration

The 2021 Emmys were a night filled with memorable moments as TV’s biggest night returned for a mostly in-person celebration after last year’s virtual ceremony.

As stars came back to the red carpet and spotlight, fan-favorite shows such as Ted Lasso, The Crown, and Mare of Easttown took home top honors. But despite the somewhat return to normalcy, it was the less normal moments or details that stood out.

Below, we’re rounding up and explaining some of the details you may have missed along the way.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Dress

LOOK AT HER pic.twitter.com/4PKR73Zl8h — best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) September 19, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen may not have won for her role in WandaVision, but she was a definite fashion plate at this year’s ceremony, due in part to her famous siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The former Full House stars designed Elizabeth’s white gown.

Sarah Paulson Cheers on Evan Peters

Sarah Paulson reacts to Evan Peters’ first Emmy Award win! 🖤 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VQI4kxdgON — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) September 20, 2021

Longtime costars on American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were both in attendance at the event, the latter of which was there because of his nomination for Mare of Easttown. When it was announced he’d won, Paulson began recording his speech on her phone, showing off her own excitement for Peters from the audience.

What Adam Driver Did

adam driver yelling at john oliver for the timeline because we all deserve to revisit it pic.twitter.com/zys9451Jvx — hailee *·˚ ༘♡ (@butterflyclyde) September 20, 2021

Some viewers may have been scratching their heads over the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver team’s speech as they gave a shout-out to Adam Driver. They dedicated their win to the actor saying,”he knows what he did, and we know what we’d like him to do.” The callout was a nod to one of the show’s long-running bits in which they talk about the actor. For further context, check out the video above.

The Ted Lasso Gang Gets Rowdy

The whole Ted Lasso cast & crew did the Roy Kent cheer backstage and it was pretty special #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2HNJsTuc5d — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 20, 2021

After the ceremony, the Ted Lasso team was on cloud nine and during a press conference, they got into the spirit of celebration when asked if they’d do the Roy Kent cheer. Needless to say, they didn’t take too much time to start belting it out. After-party photos also teased the group’s celebration which also included Brendan Hunt‘s pants from the recent “Beard After Hours” episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Charbonneau (@lestudiophoto)

Conan’s Love for TV

Conan stole the emmys just listen for him in the background 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MOI3WfxzrU — Levi (@TheDevil0fHK) September 20, 2021

Conan O’Brien essentially stole the show last night, but there was one point during which the Television Academy president was speaking to viewers and the show’s live audience. During that speech, there was a loud and somewhat disruptive audience member cheering the president on. If you blinked, you would have missed the fact that it was O’Brien who was cheery enough to get the whole audience on their feet and cheering as well.