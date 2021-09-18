Emmys 2021: Cussing, Tributes & More Buzzy Moments From TV’s Biggest Night
The 2021 Emmys returned mostly in person for the first time in two years as the ceremony adjusted to the ever-evolving pandemic awards show format.
As in years prior, the live event made way for plenty of bizarre onstage moments as well as thrilling wins for fan-favorite shows. Memorable moments made up the evening’s high and low points, and the entertainment never ceased.
Kicking things off for the night with host Cedric the Entertainer, the evening created an opportunity for an abundance of surprises. Below, we’re rounding up a few of them ranging from colorful speeches to moving tributes. And let us know what you thought of the night’s buzzy moments in the comments section.
Emmys 2020: A Dumpster Fire, 'Friends' Reunion & More Highs and Lows
Cedric’s Star-Studded Musical Number
cedric the entertainer’s “tv you got what i need” pic.twitter.com/sbqniPVOaN
— moon – b99 spoiler alert (@wandabuffay) September 20, 2021
Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the evening with the help of some of TV’s biggest stars in a musical number that was full of joy. Among some of featuring talent were Billy Porter, Mandy Moore, and Rita Wilson.
Brett Goldstein’s Colorful Speech
Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein channeled his inner Roy Kent and broke the “rules” by letting a stream of profanities loose on stage. Of course, censors were quick to cover the purposeful slip-up. much to most viewers’ disappointment.
Julianne Nicholson Surprises
Julianne Nicholson’s celebratory walk and wave! #Emmy #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Y858UvnAXB
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Many WandaVision fans believed that Kathryn Hahn would be accepting award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, but it was Mare of Easttown‘s Julianne Nicholson who came out on top.
The Neighborhood Cast Has a Fashion Moment
Good neighbors are always there when you need them! 😉 ❤️
Can someone get @BethBehrs and @TichinaArnold better seats? #Emmys @theneighborhood pic.twitter.com/ViQAVH3pMy
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
Host Cedric the Entertainer’s Neighborhood costars Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs got involved with the ceremony by channeling their inner Met Ball looks in a funny bit between presentations.
John Oliver Thanks Conan During Acceptance
What would be your reaction to winning an #Emmy?
We feel like it would go something like this: pic.twitter.com/xuit2tRnqf
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
One comedy legend pays tribute to another after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. The shoutout comes after Conan O’Brien’s late-night show wrapped its run earlier this season.
Ken Jeong Gets Stuck Outside
SNL Cast Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald
Schitt’s Creek Stars Return
Oh, @Realeugenelevy…no. 😂
Did it “lift” your spirits to see this family back together? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/xikx1fgSQY
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy finally got their moment in the spotlight after last year’s virtual ceremony sweep. Together they presented awards for writing and directing of comedy series.
A Hacks Wedding Reveal
Emmys Support Group
BRB, we have to go to a “meeting.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VAJ2rYvgo8
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
Jason Alexander, Zooey Deschanel, and Scott Bakula among others took part in an Emmy support group bit as they lamented their lack of wins or recognition. The conversation even included a callout for TV Guide magazine.
Jean Smart Thanks Her Late Husband
In an emotional acceptance, Jean Smart thanked her late husband while being recognized for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series performance in Hacks.
Conan Gets the Crowd Buzzing
Debbie Allen Stops the Clock
Always iconic. Always fabulous. 👑 ✨
Join us in celebrating @msdebbieallen who just received The Governors Award at the #Emmys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hqKUZZafg5
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
As the recipient of the Governors Award, Debbie Allen was given an exceptional welcome by Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, and more. During her acceptance speech, Allen elicited laughs when she told the producers to stop playing her exit music.
Reservation Dogs Moment in the Spotlight
Michaela Coel Gets Support From Cynthia Erivo
Cedric Gets Cornered by His TV Wives
Come on @CedEntertainer don’t you know how the saying goes? “Happy wife, happy life.”
Somebody’s got some explaining to do…😳 pic.twitter.com/9uhMu89heX
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
The host was cornered by his current and former TV wives in a funny behind-the-scenes moment.
Olivia Colman Cries
Let us know what buzzy moments you enjoyed the most in the comments, below.