‘La Brea’: Get to Know the Characters Above Ground & Down in the Sinkhole

The pothole from hell tears open Los Angeles in this new sci-fi thriller.

Here’s a rundown of who holds on to terra firma and who tumbles down into a dangerous primeval world of La Brea.

Above Ground

Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken): The ex-Air Force pilot who’s turned to alcohol realizes his visions of an otherworldly land may not be nuts after his estranged wife and son are swallowed up.

Izzy Harris (Zyra Gorecki) Gavin’s sharp, outspoken 16-year-old is his key ally in finding their loved ones. She’s determined: Not even losing her leg in a car accident could stop her.

Levi Brooks (Nicholas Gonzales): Gavin’s Air Force buddy is an asset for any rescue mission. He “has a complicated backstory with both Gavin and Eve,” exec producer David Appelbaum says.

Scott Israni (Rohan Mirchandaney): Look for this UCLA grad student to offer comic relief…although you have to wonder what mysteries his knowledge of anthropology might solve.

Down in the Sinkhole

Eve Harris (Natalie Zea): A working mom with a busted marriage, “she’s going through the motions of her life,” Zea says. Now her innate leadership skills come forth.

Dr. Samuel Velez (Jon Seda): The medical doctor and former Navy SEAL—who falls into the sinkhole with his 19-year-old daughter—knows how to stay calm in a crisis.

Josh Harris (Jack Martin) & Riley Velez (Veronica St. Clair): Eve and Gavin’s charismatic son, 17, is wounded and scared. Velez’s confident daughter comes to his aid.

Ty Coleman (Chiké Okonkwo): This kind, intuitive psychiatrist was on the verge of ending it all; Appelbaum promises to explore “why he is at that point.” Ty bonds with Eve.

Baton Rouge cop Marybeth Hayes (Karina Logue) came to L.A. for secret reasons—is Lucas (Josh McKenzie), with his criminal past, connected? Rigid Veronica Castillo (Lily Santiago) looks out for introverted sister Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos), 12.

La Brea, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 28, 9/8c, NBC