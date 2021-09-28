The Maverick Cop & More Movie Tropes Tackled in ‘Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!’

Hollywood churns out thousands of titles each year, so it’s no wonder many rely on the same storytelling devices and plot points. The lighthearted event, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, hosted by Rob Lowe and featuring commentary from actors and pop culture experts, breaks down the egregious offenses with a wink.

Here are a few of our favorites.

The Maverick Cop

You know the type: bucks authority and goes it alone. Everyone from Dirty Harry’s Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) to Mare of Easttown’s Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) fit the bill.

The Meet-Cute

Also known as the “moment in movies where the love begins,” says Lowe. The contrived scenes — like Gene Kelly jumping into the car driven by Debbie Reynolds in Singin’ in the Rain — are a cinema staple.

Actors Talking to Gravestones

Yes, this really happens. See: Forrest Gump, The Rock, Lethal Weapon.

The Spit-Take

Ever heard something so funny or shocking you sprayed what you’re sipping? Probably not, but characters in Tightrope, Back to the Future, and Snatched have!

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, Premieres Tuesday, September 28, Netflix

