‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Gwendoline Christie Joins Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Series

A Game of Thrones vet is heading to Netflix for its live-action series about Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

Gwendoline Christie has been cast in the series regular role of Larissa Weems in Wednesday, and according to the character description, the Nevermore Academy principal “still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams,” played by guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones. (Luis Guzmán guest stars as Gomez Addams.)

Also joining the cast are Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch), as well as Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

Wednesday is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” that follows the titular character at Nevermore. She must master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that terrorizes the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Plus, she has to navigate her new and very tangled relationships at the academy.

Tim Burton serves as director and executive producer. Al Gough and Miles Millar are showrunners and executive producers. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman also serve as EPs.

Wednesday, TBA, Netflix