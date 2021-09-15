‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger and ‘Kissing Booth’ Producer Working On New Series

The Kissing Booth producer Andrew Cole-Bulgin has joined forces with The Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger on a new scripted drama series.

After departing Komixx, the production company behind the Netflix teen-romance trilogy, Cole-Bulgin has aligned with Stanger on a new series about a young dating expert from a Jewish family of matchmakers. The story, which has a big autobiographical element for Stanger, follows the protagonist as she navigates 1970s New York City and New Jersey to turn her family trade into an empire.

“Every dream has the ability to become a reality, it just needs someone to have that vision and belief of what it can become,” said Stanger, who is executive producer and star of Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker. “When I met Andrew, I knew he was that person. Like many others I loved Netflix’s Kissing Booth movies. Who doesn’t? But it was more than that: I was truly inspired by Andrew’s ability to understand universal experiences and interpersonal relationships that capture the true essence of what love is.”

Netflix released the first Kissing Booth in 2018, where it became the streamer’s most re-watched film of the year. The sequel, which came out in July 2020, was watched by more than 66 million households worldwide within the first 28 days of release, making it one of Netflix’s biggest successes of 2020. The third and final film in the trilogy debuted last month.

“After the enormous success of The Kissing Booth franchise, I was delighted when Patti asked me to work with her,” said Cole-Bulgin. “I really wanted a concept that would work across screen and stage. Patti inspired me with her Matchmaker brand and she is a legend in the world of relationships and love and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.”