’24: Legacy’ Trailer Teases a New Hero for a New Day (VIDEO)

Marisa Roffman
1 Comment
24Legacy-ep101_Sc86-Rm_00353_hires2
24: Legacy

24: Legacy

 More

With 24: Legacy set to launch in February after the Super Bowl, Fox used the first game of the World Series to release a tease for a new trailer of the latest installment in the 24 franchise.

The new series follows Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), a military vet who discovers his life is in danger when the fallout from a high-profile mission hits close to home. “It was a new 24 for a new generation and a new day,” Hawkins said at the show’s New York Comic Con panel earlier this month. “And a new hero who looks like America today. It’s a bit of a responsibility to do it justice. The things they put on the page, it’s an honor.”

Check out the full new trailer:

24: Legacy, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 5, Fox.

